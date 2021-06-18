Do everything possible to apprehend Jamestown robbers - GPCC

General News of Friday, 18 June 2021

• Armed robbers attacked a bullion van on Monday, June 14, killing a police escort



• A hawker, close to the scene, was also killed during the incident



• GPCC has called on the military to work with the police to arrest criminals



The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has charged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, to try their best to arrest and bring to book the robbers who shot 2 people dead during the Jamestown robbery attack on Monday.



According to the Council, Ghanaians feel insecure in recent times because of the increase in criminal activities, therefore, it is prudent security agencies improve their system to protect Ghanaians.



In a press statement copied to GhanaWeb it said, "Over the past few weeks, there have been reported cases of armed robbery attacks that have led to loss of lives, and have therefore become a concern to us as a Council. Notwithstanding Ghana's international recognition for a flourishing democracy, the rate of insecurity in the country is on the increase, hence the need for government and security agencies to rise up and protect the Ghanaian citizen."



"The Council on this note wishes to entreat the Ghana Police Service under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to put in every effort to bring the perpetrators to book and deliver justice to the families of the deceased. We cannot live in a state of unrest and panic, hence the government of the day must ensure that security is provided for every citizen," it added.



The statement also noted that the Ghana Police Service needs retooling and retraining to help them fight crime.



It also said armed robbery should be treated as terrorist attack, therefore, the army should assist the police to combat crime in the country.



On Monday, June 4, 2021, a hawker and police escort, Constable Emmanuel Osei, were shot dead by robbers at Jamestown in Accra.



The robbers bolted with his gun and an undisclosed amount of cash.



The bullion van driver sustained degrees of injuries and was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital where he received medical attention.



Meanwhile, the police have placed a GH¢20,000 bounty for information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.