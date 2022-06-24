Divisions in the NPP show we haven't learnt from 2008 defeat - Amoako Twum

Politics of Friday, 24 June 2022

NPP must sit up - Amoako Twum



We can only win 2024 election if we’re united - Amoako Twum



NPP National Executive election slated for July 15 to July 17



Former Deputy CEO of Ghana Exports Promotion Authority (GEPA), Eric Amoako Twum, has said that the current division in the New Patriotic Party shows that the party has not learnt from its defeat in the 2008 presidential elections.



According to him, for the party to be able to win the 2024 election, these divisions must be patched so that the party will have a united front before the election, asaaseradio.com reports.



Amoako Twum, who is aspiring to be NPP’s National Organiser added that, all the names that have come up as likely flagbearers of the NPP can lead the party but it is very important that the party comes together after the eventual winner is selected.



“I think that far too much premium is being put on the supposed factions within the party; this shows that we did not learn from 2008… We need to sit up.



“While the people who will eventually vie for presidential candidacy are illustrious individuals… They will all ride on the shoulders of the party. This is the fact. We are a formidable party but the only way we can win the election is by presenting a truly united person,” Twum is quoted to have said on The Asaase Breakfast Show.



Eric Amoako Twum is one of five people who will be contesting for the National Organiser position of the NPP. The other aspirants are Henry Nana Boakye, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, Bright Essilfie-Kumi and Seth Adu-Adjei



The five aspirants were vetted on Monday, June 20, 2022. The elections for the National Executive is slated for July 15 to July 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



