Divisional chiefs at Tarkwa-Nusaem constituency express gratitude to President Akufo-Addo

Politics of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: GNA

Some Divisional Chiefs in the Tarkwa-Nusaem constituency of the Western Region have expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing Mr George Mireku Duker as the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.



According to the chiefs, Mr Duker, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency, had worked hard and would do the same in his new role to help develop the country.



Nana Ampofo Kwesi II, the Divisional Chief of Esikuma Bonsawire and Akyeamehene of Wassa Fiase Traditional Area, said this at a press briefing in Tarkwa.



He emphasized that "since we can testify of his good works within Tarkwa-Nusaem, we are assured of his performance as the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources."



Nana Ampofo Kwesi II said the chiefs and residents of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency would be pleased to welcome more appointments from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government.



Nana Kwabena Gyan II, Divisional Chief of Mahamamo, expressed worry over the deplorable state of roads in Tarkwa-Nsuaem and pleaded with the government to come to their aid.



He appealed to the President to retain the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Benjamin Kessie to enable him to work with the MP to speed up development in the area.



