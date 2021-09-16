Divisional chief of Gbetsile appeals for support to complete community school

Regional News of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Correspondence from Eastern Region



Divisional Chief of Gbetsile in the Greater Accra Region has appealed to the government, organizations, individuals, and the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly to support the community to complete a new school being constructed by the people through self-help.



The need for the construction of a new school arises following congestion at the only community basic school in the community which is the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly Basic School ‘A’ and ‘B’.



The new 6-unit classroom block facility when completed is expected to ease the immense pressure on the school.



The chief, Nii Teye Kojo Amankwah Sune I, the local council of churches at Gbetsile, and the local Muslim community jointly made the call at the community’s fifth annual fundraising durbar over the weekend.



The chief who contributed GHC10,000 towards the school project noted that though the project was progressing, there was the need to appeal for and mobilize support to complete it.



Underscoring the essence of education, the divisional chief said it was prudent to mobilize funds to complete the facility in the face of unfavourable conditions prevailing at the only community school.



Though it behoves on government to initiate developmental projects such as the building of schools, he said the community was committed towards completing the project as it could not always wait on the government.



“As education is the bedrock of development, Gbetsile has only one government school which has no classroom space and it is overcrowded hence the need to get more classroom blocks."



“As we cannot always wait on the government to solve these problems or achieve success, we members of Gbetsile community have fastened our seat and have started the construction of a school block,” noted the traditional leader who ended with an appeal to government for its support.



Aside from the building of the school, the chief also expressed regret at the poor, road network, lack of drainages, insecurity, lack of sanitation and health facilities, youth empowerment, and lack of educational opportunities.



Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpone Katamanso Constituency, Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo who also contributed GHC3,000 towards the project said he was still committed to the development of the constituency despite he being an ex-MP.



He also called on the Kpone Katamanso Municipal Assembly and the current MP for the area, Honourable Joseph Tetteh to support the idea of the chief to realize his vision.



Assemblyman for Gbetsile Electoral Area, Honourable Abdul Rahim Yahaya who said congestion at the existing government school was a challenge noted that about 80 or 90 pupils were crammed into one classroom which did not bode well for effective teaching and learning.



He urged the government to intensify its efforts to give the community another public school to enhance effective teaching and learning in the schools.



The Assemblyman urged non-resident citizens of Gbetsile all over the country and globe to visit home regularly and contribute financially and materially towards the development of the town.



Heads of various schools in the community also received “royal citation awards” for their “exemplary leadership, dedication and positive impact on the people of Gbetsile” through “consistent contribution to quality basic education in the community.”



These included Glorious Basic K.K. Basic School, Gbetsile KKMA Basic School, Ce-Joes Wisdom International School, Ben-Akwa Educational Institute, and New Fountain International School.