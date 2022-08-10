Divine Presbyterian Church inducts 9 YAF Executives

Religion of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: Matilda Attram, Contributor

The Divine Presbyterian Church located at Anyaa in the Ga Central Municipality has inducted 9 newly elected executives of the Young Adults’ Fellowship (YAF).



The induction ceremony held on Sunday 7th August 2022 during a forenoon service of the church was to officially initiate the new executives into office. The inductees who are expected to govern the YAF group in the church for the next 3 years included: Daniel Asare as President, Eric Tei-Mensah as Vice President, Joyce Asamoah as Secretary, and Deborah Quarcoo as Assistance Secretary.



The rest are Grace Ampong as Organizer, Laura Awuah as Treasurer, and Charity Owusu as Women’s Commissioner. Nicholas Dugbaza as Financial Secretary and Enoch Acquah as Evangelism Coordinator.



Preaching on the theme: ‘The Lord our God is our Fortress’, the Minister in Charge of Divine Presbyterian Church, Reverend Patrick Acheampong, admonished the new executives to put their trust in God and rely on His guidance in the discharge of their duties.



He also counseled them to learn to seek assistance from their predecessors in order to continue their good works.



“Psalm 46 reminds us of what is real and true. There are trials in our journeys, but never forget that God is our strength, and therefore, He is always available to assist in times of trouble. I encourage you to call on Him all the time when the going gets tough. Rely solely on God for guidance in your work, and don’t forget to walk closely with your predecessors to learn from their rich experiences”.



On behalf of the inductees the President, Mr. Asare, expressed appreciation to the Almighty God for His grace that had enabled a successful leadership transition process. He also appealed to the YAF group and the church to support his team to serve the youth and the church.



The service also witnessed an appreciation ceremony for outgoing executives of the YAF group. In attendance were the Kwashieman District Executives of the YAF group and family and friends of both outgoing and incoming executives.