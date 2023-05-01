Disturbing videos of people cutting railway lines to be sold emerges online

General News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two very concerning videos of the illegal actions of some unknown persons have emerged online, showing the extent of damage that has been caused to existing railway lines in some parts of the country.



In the first video, it shows the actual locations of the rail lines and the extent of destruction caused by them, while the other shows a trailer carrying several heavy metals, supposedly the cut railway lines.



In the first video, the voice of the person behind the camera gives a narration of what he was showing, starting from a point of a railway line.



The man is heard referring to a certain person called ‘Collabo,’ and goes on to take a long walk along where this railway line is.



While on the walk, the narrator keeps urging the person he is addressing in the video to ensure that he organises people to come and stop the perpetrators of this crime.



He continues to indicate, in the Twi language, that he is certain the persons may return to continue cutting the railway line.



“They have cut this whole place, Collabo. As far as you can see in this video, they have cut off all the metal. Collabo, be aware so that you can return to undertake an operation,” he said.



In the second video, the narrator videoed a truck that had been loaded with metal that looked like railway lines and packed at the edge of the road. The narrator claimed that the goods on that truck form part of the stollen railway lines.



“The train industry that the government has been spending so much o with the hope that it will become a reality is what you can see here, as someone has cut them and given them to a trailer, and being transported to Tema,” the voice said.



It is, however, unclear if these two videos were either shot by the same person or not, if the Ghana Police Service was able to apprehend the perpetrators, or even how recent or not the videos are.



See the videos below:











Watch the latest episode of People and Places below:











Meanwhile, watch the latest SayItLoud episode on GhanaWeb TV below:











Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







AE/OGB