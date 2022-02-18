Distrust among civilian, security agencies dominate NCCE dialogue in Tamale

Regional News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Insecurity and issues of trust between Civilians and the Security Agencies were at the center of discussions at the 3rd Edition of the National Commission on Civic Education, NCCE, National Dialogue Meeting in Tamale.



The Commission resolved to extend support to the Security Agencies to bridge the gap.



Chairperson of the NCCE, Josephine Nkrumah, said security is a shared responsibility, adding that achieving stability in society hinges on joint collaboration between the citizenry and security agencies.



The National Commission for Civic Education, NCCE, conducted a study on the risks and threats of violent extremism in the 10 border regions, particularly the Northern borders of the country.



The study sought to provide information on regional and district level assessment on knowledge, vulnerabilities and risk factors associated with violent extremism activities.



It also found socio-political, economic and religious factors as the catalyst for extremism.



It identified citizens’ limited knowledge on violent extremism, high rate of youth unemployment and porous borders as critical factors influencing extremist activities.



The study showed that Ghana is not immune to the menace and this affirms the need for strong and responsive support especially at the local level.



The National Dialogue is part of the “Preventing Electoral Violence and Providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana”, NORPREVSEC project by the NCCE.



It aims to seek perspectives of stakeholders on the critical issue of violent extremism and political instability and its implications for the country.



Chairperson of the Commission, Madam Josephine Nkrumah, said the recent Police-civilians clash at Lamashegu in Tamale made the dialogue extremely relevant.



”The feeling of frustration, anger, agitation, and injustice that came to the fore at the forum calls for immediate intervention”.



A Panel Member, Janet Adama Mohammed who is a Director West Africa Programme for Conciliation Resources,UK, said recurring attacks and brutalities by the security are piling up anger, frustration and resentment among the youth.



She said by giving them the platform to express their feelings, it will create opportunities to calm nerves down and get solutions.



The panel discussion brought to the fore some of the missing links and gaps including youth unemployment and security that need to be addressed.



The dialogue focused on Violent Extremism and Political Instability in West Africa: Implications for Ghana”