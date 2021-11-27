Distributer of Charmé grape juice arrested as FDA recalls expired products from market

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 27 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

FDA retrieves 270 cartons of the expired Charm Charmé juice



Persons in possession of Charm Charmé juice urged to return them immediately



Be extra vigilant, FDA cautions public



Police have arrested the distributor of Charmé Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Red Grape Juice and Charmé Non-Alcoholic Sparkling White Grape Juice for the sale of some of its products with expired dates on the market.



The Food and Drugs Authority in a statement said it has since retrieved some 270 cartons of the expired product from the market.



According to the FDA, the distributor has been arrested to assist the police in investigations.



“The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service has retrieved 270 cartons of expired CHARME SPARKLING NON-ALCOHOLIC RED AND WHITE GRAPE JUICE being sold following a tip-off from a vigilant member of the public.



“The distributor of the product has been arrested to assist with investigations,” the statement said.



The FDA has thus cautioned the public against consuming the product as its safety and quality cannot be guaranteed.



The FDA has further entreated the public to be vigilant as the festive season approaches to ensure that products purchased are of good quality and are within their dates of expiration.



Read the full statement by the FDA below:



