Dissolve 'nuisance' NLC for mishandling labour issues - Lecturer to government

Politics of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

A lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University, Dr. Solomon Kwarteng Forkuo has urged the government to dissolve the National Labour Commission (NLC) for mishandling labour-related issues as he believes it is of no importance to the state.



According to the outspoken Lecturer, the NLC has not been up and doing in their work, especially with handling labour issues in the country.



Speaking on OTEC FM’S breakfast show dubbed ‘Nyansapo’ on Friday, February 18, 2022, Dr. Forkuo told the programme’s host Captain Koda that NLC has failed to solve labour unrest between the government and its employees in times of negotiations on salaries and conditions of service.



Dr. Kwarteng Forkuo made this call whiles commenting on the recent strike of UTAG which has for some time now generated heated argument between the government and the teacher union.



He wants the government to use facilities of the NLC to resource other state institutions to enhance their works.



Dr. Forkuo, however, described the strike of UTAG as a worrying one that has several effects both on academic and economic activities on stakeholders. He urged UTAG and the government to both compromise and settle the issue amicably for studies to commence again.