Dissolve General Legal Council for failed leadership – Francis-Xavier Sosu

General News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu, has called for the dissolution of the General Legal Council for failing to show leadership regarding the impasse between the Ghana School of Law and the law students following the massive failure recorded this year and subsequent low intake into the school.



The legislature who doubles as Deputy Ranking Member of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, noted that members of the council, together with the Director of the Law School, should resign.



“The General Legal Council for the fact that they have not been able to manage this situation, the council must be dissolved. The General Legal Council must be dissolved and a new one constituted…,” he said in a Citi news interview monitored by angelonline.com.gh as he joined aggrieved students to demonstrate and demand for reforms.



Francis-Xavier Sosu had earlier petitioned Parliament to order the General Legal Council to submit raw scores of their recent Entrance Examination to the House committee for review following recent reports of mass failure in the Law School Entrance Exams and related outcry from the general public.



He believes that a new and improved council which is in tune with the realities of the day is what is required.



The Human Rights Activist further took a swipe at the council saying that it consists of people who are ‘archaic’ in reasoning whose sole purpose is to maintain the status quo by hook or by crook.



Meanwhile, some aggrieved students who couldn’t make it into the law school took to the streets today October 20, 2021 to demand reforms in the nation’s legal education system.



Clad in red attire, some held placards that read as follows: “Open up Legal Education Now!”



One of the demonstrating students who spoke to Citi News stated that it is unfair for students to be denied admission after obtaining the pass mark. He added that the 50% pass in both Section A and B respectively was unknown to them prior to the examination.



After receiving a petition from the protesting law students, Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, called on President Akufo-Addo to constitute a legal education reform commission to address the upcoming challenges.







