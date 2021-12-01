Disregard myths surrounding breast cancer - Dr. Wiafe-Addai

Health News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Beatrice Wiafe-Addai, Chief Executive Officer, Peace and Love Hospital, has urged the public to disregard myths surrounding breast cancer and report early to the hospital for treatment.



She said: "There are some myths and misconceptions about breast cancer which must be disregarded because of its baseless nature."



"There is a widely held notion that breast cancer is caused by witchcraft or evil spirits; It is not curable; it is a spiritual disease; it is by fate, or it is as a result of a curse on a family," she said.



Dr Wiafe-Addai, speaking at a lecture on, "Proper Breast Care and Breast Cancer Prevention" asked cancer patients to ignore the stigmatisation and seek early treatment.



It was organised by the Immigration Ladies Association (IMMILAC) as part of activities to mark this year's Breast Cancer Awareness.



The ladies also took the opportunity to have their breasts examined.



The CEO mentioned the lack of awareness, inadequate or bad treatment

cost, distance, lack of counselling, and lack of support are some of the barriers militating against treatment.



She said it is disheartening to note that some husbands ran away from their wives because of bread cancer, and some family members also neglect victims and survivors.



She, therefore, advised the public to rather encourage victims by supporting them through the challenge instead of abandoning them.



Dr Wiafe Addai also advised women to take care of their breasts, adding that "breast cancer is no respecter of persons or professional or societal status."



The President of IMMILAC, Deputy Comptroller-General, Legal, Research, and Monitoring, Ms Victoria Ninnette Baaba Asare, commended Dr Wiafe Addai and her team for the efforts and support of women in Ghana in the fight against breast cancer.



She noted that awareness creation on the disease is vital to help in prevention and early detection.



Ms Baaba Asare raised concerns about the recent worrying trends of the disease and called for intensified education to save lives.









She said: "Breast cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women, and it is also the principal cause of cancer deaths among older women but lately and unfortunately so, it has been known to affect teenagers as well."



On behalf of the Comptroller-General, the Deputy-Comptroller, Operations, Mr Isaac Owusu Mensah, who is also a Patron of the IMMILAC, reiterated the need for female officers to increase their knowledge on the disease, which had been claiming the lives of millions of women in the past few decades.



Survivors of breast cancer surgery, who are now ambassadors and advocates for breast cancer prevention, also took turns to encourage women to seek early treatment to avoid their breast removed.