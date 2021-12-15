Disqualify Bawumia, Wontumi for defying party directive - Alan supporters

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

NPP bans internal campaign activities



Supporters of vice president storm Manhyia with 'Break the 8 With Bawumia' banners



Supporters of Bawumia peeved about conduct of Bawumia supporters



Some supporters of Trade and Industry Ministry, John Alan Kojo Kyeremanten have called on National Executives of the New Patriotic Party to disqualify Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, and the party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Wontumi), for defying directives of the party.



In the heat of a growing squabble by supporters rooting for various individuals ahead of the party’s election of executives and a flagbearer, the NPP has issued a directive barring any potential candidate or supporter from engaging in campaigning.



However reports from the recent Akwesidae Festival held at the Manhyia Palace on Sunday, December 12, 2021, revealed a non-adherence on the part of some supporters.



According to some aggrieved supporters belonging to the camp of Mr Alan Kyerematen, some supporters whom they alleged to be of the Vice president and the regional chairman displayed banners of their preferred candidate at the Akwasidae Festival in clear defiance of the directive by the party leadership.



The aggrieved supporters of the trade minister have thus urged the National Executive of the party to bar the two from contesting in the party’s internal elections when nominations are opened.



“They (the National Executive) brought a code of conduct that until the National Delegates Conference and beyond no one should display in support of a candidate. We have adhered to it and we did not display the pictures of our candidate. But what we have seen is Bawumia’s supporters chanting with his placards. This is the last Akwasidae of the year and they have brought party colours here.”



“Wontumi was behind it and so standing here we are demanding that the party disqualify Wontumi and Bawumia because in their statement they said that anyone who will go beyond the rules must be disqualified. So we are calling for their disqualification now,” an aggrieved supporter of the trades minister fumed.



The apparent disregard for the party’s directive at the Akwasidae is said to have led to a moment of confrontation that required the timely intervention of security guards at the Manhyia Palace and some elders to avert a clash.



Vice President Bawumia’s presence at the durbar grounds turned the mood of the event into a campaign amidst singing and drumming.



Supporters of the Vice President are reported to have inundated the event centre with an open display of “Break the 8 with Dr. Bawumia’’ banners.



The New Patriotic Party ahead of its annual Delegates Conference scheduled for this weekend has banned all activities associated with internal party contests, parliamentary and presidential primaries, as well as the display of paraphernalia and advocacy for aspirants at the party’s upcoming National Annual Delegates Conference to be held in Kumasi.



“Prior to and during the Conference on 18th to 20th December 2021, no billboards and or signboards, banners or any kind of outdoor signage with the images and or names of individual members, with or without the consent of the individual, shall be acceptable. This applies to the area within the Greater Kumasi Metropolis. All such displays, if put up already, should be removed.”



“Furthermore, no t-shirts, flyers, brochures, and or souvenirs, branded and or embossed with the portraits and names of individuals, shall be allowed within the precincts of the Conference, including but not limited to places of accommodation for delegates,” Director of Communications for the party, Yaw Buaben Asamoa stated in a recent announcement of a decision by the NEC of the party.



Meanwhile, the aggrieved fans of Mr Kojo Kyeremanten have served notice that they will be left with no option but to go into full campaign mode if their demand for the disqualification of the vice president and the regional chairman is not adhered to.