Dispute claims of Ghana being selected as Coronavirus vaccine manufacturing hub – Braimah

• Sulemana Braimah is calling on the public to dispute claims that the country will be producing COVID-19 vaccines



• He also said government communicators should state the right facts to the issue



• The country is being considered for the manufacturing hub but it has not yet been finalized



Sulemana Braimah, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has stated that the public should dispute any claims that Ghana has been selected as the manufacturing hub for the COVID-19 vaccine production.



According to him, the press statement issued by Mr Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communication at the Presidency on Friday, 21 May 2021, which indicated that the European Commission has selected Ghana as a possible manufacturing hub for COVID-19 vaccines in Africa, is not true since the country has not been selected yet.



"Ghana selected as possible manufacturing hub" is not the same as "Ghana selected as a manufacturing hub,” he said



In a tweet, Mr Braimah urged government communicators to state the facts right so as to reduce expectations while praying that the possibility becomes a reality.



"Ghana selected as Possible manufacturing hub" is NOT the same as " Ghana selected as a manufacturing hub." We only pray that the Possibility becomes the Reality. Give the facts as they are to reduce expectations,” the tweet said.





Meanwhile, according to a statement from the office of the president, a meeting with the Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, the Commission indicated the selection of Ghana as a possible manufacturing hub for COVID-19 vaccines in Africa.The announcement was made known during a two-day working visit by President Akufo-Addo, to Brussels, Belgium, from the 19th to 20th May.