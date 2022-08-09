Displaced market women begin week-long protest against relocation

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Hundreds of displaced market women in Akyem Oda in Birim Central Municipality in the Eastern region on Monday, August 8, 2022, commenced a week-long protest against their relocation from the central business city to Akyem Oda quarters top, a remote suburb.



As part of the action today, the market women refused to sell their food items to buyers creating discomfort among consumers.



The protestors are warning that they will be forced to abandon their business to embark on the demonstration to climax the protest in the coming days.



Market women argue that they indicated to the Birim Central municipal assembly about the difficulty the planned relocation to Quarters top, a periurban area will bring to their businesses hence suggested a piece of land at the Central business area to be released for their relocation. However, the assembly refused to grant them.



Meanwhile, the traders say they are also getting disappointed in president Akufo-Addo for not honouring the promise made to them after the Oda Central market got burnt on 13th September 2021.



President Akufo-Addo, on October 7, 2021, visited the burnt market and promised that the market was soon going to be reconstructed.



The displaced traders currently ply their trade at the roadside under the mercy of the rains and scorching sunshine but are being relocated hence the protest.