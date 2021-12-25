Dispatch rider captured eating KFC fries meant to be delivered to a hungry client

Regional News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: ghpage.com

An intriguing video of a food delivery man consuming a client’s food ordered online has surfaced on social media and is fast going viral.



The video which has triggered uproar reasonably confirms several complaints by some unsatisfied clients who allege that food they order online is sometimes tampered with before it is finally delivered to their doorstep.



In the video sighted by GhPage, the delivery man whose identity is not known yet is seen ravenously pouncing on a pack of KFC fries which he is expected to deliver to a client.



Even though it is unclear whether the food he was eating was for him or not, a description or caption accompanying the video suggests there was something fishy going on considering the way he had opened the delivery box.



