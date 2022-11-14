Dismiss and investigate untenable Adu Boahen – Bawumia speaks on 'influence peddling'

General News of Monday, 14 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called for the dismissal of Minister of State for Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, for using his name to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors.



According to the vice president, he is neither aware of any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen nor a supposed “appearance fee”.



In a Facebook post, the vice president called for an investigation into the matter.



The post read, “If what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable.



“My attention has been drawn to a video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas (as posted on his social media handle) showing the Minister of State for Finance, Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors. I would like to state that if what the minister is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable. He should be dismissed summarily and investigated. “I am not aware of any such meeting held by Minister Adu Boahen or a supposed “appearance fee”. My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities.”



Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed the Minister of State in charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, has been captured on tape making various implicating statements.



Among other things, the deputy minister, who was being recorded by undercover agents of Anas disguised as investors, said they would need just $200,000 as an appearance fee for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as well as positions for his siblings if they were to get the vice president’s backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



Anas, in a synopsis shared on social media hours before the premiere of the investigative piece dubbed Galamsey Economy, said Adu Boahen, after having bundles of US dollars spread on a table in front of him and told to use them for shopping by the supposed business tycoon, promised to introduce the tycoon to the powers that be; the President, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, and the Vice President, in Ghana.



The deputy minister, along the line, is also said to have attempted to woo the supposed investors into buying bonds issued by the government of Ghana.



“But you are not allowed to buy any debt instrument? You know, we issue bonds. You know we just issued these energy bonds. Is he allowed to; can you buy bonds?” the deputy minister is quoted as desperately attempting to impress the investors who showed no interest in his suggestion.



Meanwhile, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has sacked his Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.



This was contained in a statement issued by the president on Monday, November 14, 2022.



According to the statement, his dismissal takes effect immediately.



NYA/FNOQ