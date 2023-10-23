'Dismiss OSP’s incompetent motion' – Lawyers of Charles Bissue to Court

General News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Lawyers of former Secretary to the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Charles Cromwell Bissue, have described an application from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) seeking to dismiss their suit as “grossly incompetent.”



While urging the Human Rights High Court presided over by Justice Nicholas Mensah Abodakpi to dismiss the OSP’s application, Lawyer Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah said, the OSP is using the back door to seek an outcome that the substantive suit will deal with.



Charles Bissue’s application is seeking an enforcement of his human rights against the OSP's recent actions among other things declaring him wanted.



But, the OSP is challenging that request.



In Court on Monday, October 23, lead lawyer for Charles Bissue raised preliminary legal objection against the OSP’s notice filed on August 1, seeking to invoke the inherent jurisdiction of the court to dismiss summarily the application filed by his client on June 16.