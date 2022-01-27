Dishonourable acts like pushing the Speaker’s chair only demean sanctity of Parliament – Annoh Dompreh

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Majority Chief in Parliament, Frank Annoh Dompreh has said Members of Parliament (MPs) need to respect the integrity of Parliament.



He also called for respect for the symbols associated with the legislature.



Speaking on a local radio station in his constituency, the lawmaker for Nsawam Adoagyiri said “I made the point that MPs need to respect the integrity of Parliament & the Symbols associated with it. Dishonourable acts like pushing away the Speaker’s Chair only serve to demean the sanctity of Parliament. We need to lead by example.”



On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 during a scuffle between the Majority and the Minority in Parliament, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Ashaiman Ernest Henry Norgbey hauled the seat of sit-in Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu, who is also the First Deputy Speaker and MP for Bekwai, after he suspended sitting for an hour.



Mr Norgbey’s action attracted Parliament’s marshals, who returned the seat to the dais.



He however defended his action saying it was normal for anybody to “touch” the seat of the Speaker of Parliament.



Speaking in an interview with TV3’s Komla Klutse after the incident, the NDC MP said there was nothing wrong with his action and he was rather preserving it for Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament.



“I didn’t snatch the seat of the Speaker,” he clarified.



“Well, I was preserving the seat of Speaker [Alban Bagbin] to come.”