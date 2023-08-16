Dishonesty, indiscipline are killing businesses in Ghana – Ken Agyapong

General News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Kennedy Agyapong, has stated that indiscipline and dishonesty have led to the collapse of numerous businesses in the country.



Kennedy Agyapong said that upon a thorough analysis of the problems businesses in Ghana are facing, he ascertained that a lack of discipline is a major factor hindering the growth of businesses in Ghana.



Speaking in an interview on New Day on TV3 on August 16, 2023, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central noted that he will bring discipline and put in place measures to curb the canker to help businesses thrive if elected president of Ghana.



“We [Ghanaians] are not poor because foreigners have shown us clearly that Ghana is rich. Why is it that foreign investments are doing well in this country and we Ghanaians, our businesses are not flourishing? Have we thought of that? Have we questioned ourselves? As a businessman, I have come to realize that the dishonesty in this country is killing our businesses.



“Indiscipline is killing our businesses. So we have to make sure we are disciplined, we are honest, and we are patriotic. So what I'm bringing on board as an experienced businessman or entrepreneur, is my experiences. I'll bring it to bear,” he said.



Background



Ten people would be contesting the NPP presidential primaries slated for August and November 2023.



A super delegate conference would be held in August 2023 to reduce the number of contenders to five, while the main primaries would be held in November 2023 to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



The ten candidates include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert; Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; a former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; a former MP for Offinso North, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku; and a former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



