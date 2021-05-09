'Dishonest' Akufo-Addo has distinguished himself as leader of corruption - NDC MP

General News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President Akufo-Addo has been described as a dishonest leader following his claims that he has distinguished himself in the fight against corruption beyond the wildest imagination of every Ghanaian.



His fierce critic Dr. Clementy Apaak, the MP for Builsa South, believes that the President lied in his recent interview with CNN on how he has dealt with corruption since assuming office.



During the interview, the host, Zain Asher asked Akufo-Addo what his government had done to fight corruption in the country.



In his response, President Akufo-Addo stated that his fight against corruption had resulted in Ghana’s improvement in corruption rankings.



“Am I satisfied that we’ve been effective? I will say yes. A lot has been done, and it has reflected in Ghana’s growing position and rankings of corruption in the world. We’ve gone up several notches since I came into office because we are dealing with these matters at the basic level,” the president said.



But Dr. Apaak says the response from the President was dishonest because his record towards the fight against corruption has declined over the years.



He said the President has not shown any form of commitment to fight corruption.



The annual corruption perception index (CPI) by Transparency International, which ranks countries/territories based on how corrupt a country’s public sector is perceived, tells a different story.



The CPI uses a scale of 0-100, where zero (0) is the highest corrupt perception, and 100 is no corruption perception. 1st is the lowest rank of corruption perception among 180 countries. John Mahama was president from July 2012 to January 7, 2017.



An Afrobarometre report released recently said some 53%of Ghanaians opined that the level of corruption in the country has risen over the past year, according to the Afrobarometer.



The report further noted that 80% of Ghanaians think either some, most, or all of the President and officials in his office are involved in corruption.



The MP said per the details, former President John Dramani Maham’s worst CPI performance is the best for Akufo-Addo.



Read his full statement below.



Folks, in a recent CNN interview during which the subject of corruption came up, Akufu-Addo is quoted to have said the following; “I have distinguished myself in the fight against corruption beyond the wildest imagination of every Ghanaian”. Except for his apologists, Ghanaians know Akufu-Addo was being most dishonest with regards to his record on corruption.



Contrary to the barefaced attempt to hide the truth, a detailed article published by FourthEstate (https://thefourthestategh.com/…/the-word-corruption…/) notes that “Today, 53% of Ghanaians say the level of corruption in the country has risen over the past year, according to the Afrobarometer. The recent Afrobarometer results also reported that 80% of Ghanaians think either some, most, or all of the President and officials in his office are involved in corruption…..This year’s SONA was the first time in 13 years that a president of Ghana had failed to mention the word corruption while giving the State of the Nation Address…”



I’ve maintained that there was never an interest, effort or commitment to fight corruption by Akufo-Addo/Bawumia. It was all a hoax designed to bait Ghanaians for political power in the 2016 election. In the 2020 election Ghanaians didn’t fall for the fake mantra of incorruptibility, however, their will was hijacked.

What is now obvious is that corruption has won the fight (against Ghana) under the leadership of Akufo-Addo/Bawumia. Why won’t corruption be victorious when the leader of the nation has been described as the “Mother Serpent of Corruption” by the now-former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu!



Akufo-Addo may have distinguished himself as he claimed in the CNN interview on the subject of corruption, yes, as the leader under whom corruption has won the fight against Ghana. He has distinguished himself as the leader under whom anti-corruption crusaders have been crushed. He has indeed distinguished himself as the President who failed to use the word corruption in the State of the Nation Address (SoNA) in the last thirteen years.



I remain a Citizen!

Dr. Clement Apaak

M.P, Builsa South