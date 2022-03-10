Disgruntled NPP members in Biakoye threaten to leave the party

Politics of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Some aggrieved members of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Tapa Traditional Area of the Biakoye Constituency in the Oti Region are demanding an explanation from the Constituency Executives as to why polling station executives elections could not be held in the area despite an earlier communiqué circulated for the elections to take place on Saturday, March 5, 2022.



According to the group, the failure of the Election Committee to turn up for the elections was discriminatory and a ploy by the current Constituency Executives to impose undeserving individuals on them.



The disgruntled party folks and delegates numbering about 2700 people from some 25 polling stations in the area converged at Tapa Abotoase and Tapa Amanya on Saturday, in anticipation of the elections but were left disappointed as no single member of the election committee turned up for the process.



Several attempts to reach the Oti Regional Organiser of the party, Mr. Salifu Abubakar -a lead person on the Election Committee proved futile.



In an interview with Kasapa News, some of the furious party folks said the situation could force them to exit from the party.



Charity Amu, a disgruntled delegate said, “From today, if they don’t come to conduct the elections, we would defect to join any other party of our choice. We are ready to work for the party but there is too much discrimination and we are not happy about it.”



Another member, Samuel Amu said, “When they opened nominations, they deliberately prevented us from getting the forms. We had to go get the form at the national level and then submitted same to the elections committee after filing.



"They scheduled the elections for today only for us to gather here without them turning up. The way these Executives are treating us, we are not happy about it, the youth are furious.



"Here in Biakoye, only two people have hijacked the party and we are not happy. If they don’t want us in the party, they should let us know so we can leave it for them.”



In a statement read by Mr. George Asare Danson, the group alleged further that the inability of the Elections Committee to turn up is a deliberate saboteur move aimed at preventing some aspirants from taking part in the process.



“We find this act as a calculated attempt to exempt us from exercising our rights and imposing executives on us to serve the interests of the current Constituency Executives,” the statement read.



The group is further appealing to the National Executive Committee of the party to intervene or see them leave the party to join any other party of their choice.