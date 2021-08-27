Disease Control Officer unhappy about rising cases of COVID-19 in Dormaa

General News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Daniel Kwame Owusu Amponsah, the Dormaa Central Municipal Disease Control Officer has expressed worry about the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the municipality.



He said 54 new cases had been recorded in the municipality since January this year saying, "we are being hit with severe cases of the virus within the Municipality.



“We don't even have the capacity to test for a particular strain of the virus here, so we cannot ascertain that all these 54 cases are Delta Variant even though we know the third wave is all about Delta Variant”, he added.



“The Dormaa Municipal Health Directorate has come under intense pressure to establish a centre for the treatment of severe cases of COVID-19 in Dormaa Ahenkro due to inability of the Holy Family Hospital in Berekum to cope with the rising number of cases”, he said.



Mr Amponsah indicated the Holy Family Hospital, where cases from Dormaa Municipality were referred was overstretched saying, “as it stands now, we treat only mild and moderate cases in Dormaa- Ahenkro because officially, we are not a treatment centre for severe cases of the virus”.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Mr Amponsah said the Directorate was collaborating with the Bono Regional Health Directorate for the establishment of the COVID-19 treatment center.



“The situation at the Holy Family Hospital COVID-19 Treatment Center is complicated because the same center handles cases from Dormaa East and Dormaa West Districts, as well Jaman South, Jaman North, and Berekum West Districts and Berekum Municipality”, he said.



Mr Amponsah explained that since the last two weeks, the municipality had been recording on the average, three cases, and attributed the rise in cases to people’s disregard for the COVID-19 health safety protocols.



He said a total of 98 cases of the COVID-19 were recorded in the municipality in 2020, while more than 1,400 people were vaccinated.