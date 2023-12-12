Discussions far advanced on plans to cater for physically challenged across the country – Minister

General News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah has disclosed that discussions are well advanced on plans to cater to physically challenged individuals across the country.



The Minister revealed this on the follow of parliament following the protests at the Ministry of Roads and Highways by some physically challenged toll workers.



The PWDs were demanding their withheld salaries after the cessation of toll collection.



“It may not be long from now; there will be a clear statement on how disabled persons in this country are going to be looked after because I am privy to the discussions currently going on. This will not be limited to those who had the privilege to work in our toll booths. I must also put on record that those who had the privilege to work in our toll booths were treated well in accordance with the dictates of the contract.”