Discredit NDC sponsored Global Infoanalytics polls - Kwodwo Poku

General News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Energy Expert Kwadwo Poku who is also seeking to lead the governing NPP into the 2024 polls has asked Ghanaians to discredit the latest opinion poll by Global InfoAnalytics arguing the polls were sponsored by the opposition NDC.



The opinion poll by the Global InfoAnalytics conducted in July 2022, revealed that former President, John Dramani Mahama, will beat all two of his likely contenders, from the governing NPP, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen



According to the poll, if voters were to decide between Mahama and Bawumia today, Mahama will garner 58% of the votes, with the Vice President pulling 31%.



On the other hand, if the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama were to be pitched against the current Trade and Industry Ministry, Alan Kyerematen, Mahama will pull 61% of the votes, with Alan amassing 30% per the research.



But in the view of Mr. Kwodwo Poku in spite of the myriad economic challenges, no Ghanaian will want John Mahama to be President.



He insisted that “That thing (opinion polls) was sponsored by the NDC 100 percent, I am telling you, Go through the report and look at it properly, it’s sponsored by the NDC. Are you telling me that Ghanaians will tell you that John Mahama is the best to lead the country? Really?



He further challenged Global InfoAnalytics to pitch him (Kwodwo Poku) against John Maham, claiming he will perform better than John Mahama any day. “There are many things that the report said which is not new. It’s a fact nobody can deny that the government is not doing well, but I am challenging them (Global InfoAnalytics) they should go around and do a survey, against John Mahama and me (Kojo Poku) and bring that survey if John Mahama will win. I will sponsor of they want to do it"



What they have done is to take the weakest link which is Dr. Bawumia knowing that if Dr. Bawumia emerges the flagbearer they will win, but they will have the biggest shock of their lives. You see NDC have an agenda and they cannot dictate to us who will be our flagbearer. Who would want John Mahama back as President, he quizzed. It’s an NDC report, please let’s discredit it,” he told morning show host of Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Kwesi Parker-Wilson.



He also added that “If you guys want us to start these things, we have money and we can start some of these things and John Mahama will get zero. We want competent to lead this country not mediocrity”