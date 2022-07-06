Discovery of oil-like substance in Western region town prompts investigations

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

A mysterious liquid found in the soils of Apremdo, a community in the Western Region of Ghana has left residents begging for answers.



The black sticky material is suspected to be crude oil although expert investigations were yet to confirm, following the discovery last Sunday.



A local chief Nana Egya Kwamena XI says the community would investigate and ascertain what exactly the substance could be.



“This is a substance coming out from the ground found inside Apremdo. We’re taking a sample to Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) for laboratory test on Monday,” the chief was quoted by myjoyonline.com as saying.



“We are anxiously waiting to see the outcome of the test we want to conduct with Tema Oil Refinery,” he noted.