Disconnect Ministry of Energy’s power if we don’t pay our bills - Napo charges ECG

General News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: purefmonline.com

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has charged the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to disconnect power of every public institution in the country including that of the Ministry of Energy if they default in the payments of their electricity bills, Purefmonline.com reports.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM in an exclusive interview with Kwame Adinkrah on March 20, 2023, the Energy Minister who doubles as MP for Manhyia South remarked that in principle, charity begins at home so if the Energy Ministry defaults in the payments of their bills, the ECG should without any form of hesitation disconnect their power.



However, he explained that the reports on social media indicating his outfit suffering a disconnection exercise from its agency, ECG, over alleged unpaid electricity bills were untrue.



Napo stated in his explanation that his Ministry runs on prepaid meters so it would be impossible for the ECG to disconnect them from the grid.



“We only had prepaid challenges of which on the contrary the ECG intervened to restore power for us.



The ECG should disconnect the Energy Ministry’s power and that of any public institution should they at any point default in making payments for their utility bills.



Kwame, the Ministry of Energy is no exemption from this principle should it come to that.



The ECG must not relent in its effort to recover monies owed them either by private institutions, individuals or state agencies,” Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh charged.



Background



It was reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on Tuesday, March 14, disconnected power supply to the Energy Ministry which plunged the entire Ministry into darkness for almost half a day.