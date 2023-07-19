Disclose how you'll raise a billion cedis to pay NPP executives annually – Lecturer tasks Alan Kyerematen

Politics of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Dr. Ishaq Kyei Brobbey, a Senior Lecturer at Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), has raised questions regarding Former Trade and Industry Minister Alan John Kyerematen's promise of paying all NPP party executives if he becomes president.



According to the lecturer, if Alan Kyerematen intends to honor his pledge as repeated on his campaign tours, he would need to adhere to the country's minimum wage.



Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV on July 16, 2023, he explained that currently the minimum wage is set at GH¢14.88.



He estimated that for Alan to meet this obligation, he would require a minimum of one billion Ghana cedis annually, considering the total number of party executives.



He asked that Alan comes clean on where the funds will originate from to support the said payments.



“He has said that when he comes to power, he will pay all the party executives, from polling stations to the electoral area, to the constituency, to the region. So, if you say that you will pay them, per the country’s law you cannot pay them below the minimum wage, and the minimum wage is GH¢14.88 pesewas.



“So, if that is what he wants to do and if he is supposed to apply the minimum wage, he will need not less than one billion Ghana cedis every year to be able to do that, and the question I am asking is that, when you become president , you will take the money from the government coffers to pay your party members or the party will generate that money to pay the grassroots or the money will come from your personal account



"…if we don’t take care and Maame Jane Mensah goes ahead to create more polling stations, then chief Alan can’t pay his debt.”



Alan Kyerematen, recently reiterated his vision to ensure that when elected, all national executives of the party will be paid monthly salaries.



He also said that he would institute measures to ensure that all the executives benefit from the payment of social security under his leadership.



Alan Kyerematen made this known during the start of his tour of the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.



The former Minister of Trade and Industry therefore stressed that this is the time for the people who fight for the party to win power to enjoy the full benefits of their sweats and labours.



The NPP on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, approved all ten candidates who filed to contest the flagbearership race.



The ten including Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, and John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen will be subjected to a super delegates congress where the number will be reduced to five before the party’s main congress on November 4, 2023.



The other contenders in the race are former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.



Completing the list are a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.







