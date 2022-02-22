Discipline Kennedy Agyapong for his comments against Adwoa Safo – Buaben Asamoa

Politics of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has said Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong should be disciplined for his utterances against Dome Kwabenya lawmaker, Sara Adwoa Safo.



According to Buaben Asamoa who is a former lawmaker for Adenta, the utterances of Mr. Agyapong were unfair to Adwoa Safo hence he must be disciplined.



“I don’t think Kennedy should be telling the world what we are discussing indoors, it is not fair to the party at this time. He should be disciplined,” he said.



Mr. Agyapong had raised issues against the conduct of Sarah Adwoa Safo.



He said that the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection has failed in life for requesting that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament.



He wondered why a cabinet minister will now want to occupy a position that is below the rank of a Minister.



Speaking on the rampant absence of Adwoa Safo from Parliament, Mr. Agyapong, who has two children with her, said: “She says she wants to be Deputy Majority, that woman has failed in life. A whole cabinet minister now demanding that she should be made a Deputy Majority Leader before she comes, she should go to hell.



“You don’t come to Parliament and you are on TikTok dancing? Dome Kwabenya is not for Apostle Kwadwo Safo, get it straight. I am very furious because people are insulting me because I went there to campaign for her. Mike Oquaye the Speaker, the man that I respect very well, I campaigned against his son because Adwoa used my kids, calling me and begging me to help her. And now everybody is insulting me for doing that but I have not regretted it, she is very responsible when it comes to the kids,” he said on GTV Monday, February 21.



Asked how many days she has been absent from Parliament, he answered: “More than 15 days and the law says 15 days.”



Asked again whether Ghanaians should expect her seat to be declared vacant, he said: “Why not? She should go and contest on TikTok.”



Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) believe she is sabotaging the government.



For instance, the Member of Parliament for New Juabeng South, Micheal Okyere Baafi, said she is making the work of the government in Parliament difficult.



“All the problems the government is facing are attributable to Adwoa Safo. Clearly, her intention and posture show that she wants to sabotage NPP,” he said on Kumasi-based Hello FM.



But replying to Buaben Asamoa, Kennedy Agyapong said he has failed as a lawyer.



He [Yaw Buaben Asamoa] is a waste to the party. I have told you everything that is going on in the party, what role has he played? The problems we’re facing in the NPP with communication is because of Yaw Buaben Asamoa. His arrogance, he lost because of his arrogance at Adenta and now he is coming out with a tweet.



“All the current executives including Yaw Buaben Asamoa, if they don’t vote them out I will form a political party,” he told Asaase Radio on Tuesday, February 22.