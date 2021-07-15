Discharge your duties without fear or favor – Benito Owusu-Bio charges Oti Regional Lands Commission

General News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: Public Relations Unit - MLNR

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio has tasked the members of the Oti Regional Lands Commission to execute their duties without fear or favor in order to achieve the purpose for which they were appointed.



Speaking at a ceremony to unveil the first-ever Lands Commission in the Oti Region, Benito Owusu-Bio prompted the members that success of their era will serve as the bedrock for future commissions hence the need for them to rise above partisanship and sentiments in discharging their duties.



Whiles congratulating the members of the commission, Benito Owusu-Bio urged the committee members to conduct themselves in ways that illuminates the office they occupy and deal effectively with all land related issues in the region.



“Let me congratulate the Chairman and members of the maiden Oti Regional Lands Commission on your appointment to this office. This being the first board of this newly established region I urge members to be very diligent and sincere in discharge of their duties without fear or favour, as this would boost public confidence in the Lands Commission and the land sector as a whole", he said.



“I would want to acknowledge the hard work, dedication and passion with which the previous Commission under the Volta Region steered the affairs of the Regional Lands Commission, which yielded numerous results for the region and beyond”.



The Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya North outlined major land administration issues in the region and expressed confidence in the commission members to deal with them.



“It is my hope that the Establishment of this Regional Commission will be evident to all and sundry after members have served their four (4) year term. This can be achieved if we all assist the members and the staff of the lands”.



Delivering the welcome address on behalf of the Regional Minister, the Chief Director of the Oti Regional Coordinating Council, Andrews Nawil remarked that the setting up of the commission is timely and will prove pivotal in dealing with land administration in the region.



“Lands Commission plays a crucial role in the administration of the state. This constitutional instrument setting up this commission deem it mandatory to plan land use, administer land use and manage natural resource. The presence of this commission in our region is welcome and comes at a great time.



The Commission is made of 15 members drawn from different backgrounds who have a great deal of knowledge in land-related issues.







