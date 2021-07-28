Discharge your duties effectively – Owusu-Bio to Bono Regional Lands Commission

General News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

An 18-member regional Lands Commission has been established in the Bono Region to tackle land administrative issues.



The members were sworn into office on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 by the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio who tasked them to discharge their duties in accordance with the dictates of the law that sets up the commission.



Mr. Owusu-Bio observed that the region, like most regions in the country has been crippled with plethora of land disputes and encouraged the members of the commission to find a panacea to the menace.



He reminded them that their appointment is a responsibility handed to them by the country to contribute their quota to its development hence the need for them to eschew bias and favoritism in doing so.



The Deputy Minister recognised the spirited efforts of the erstwhile Brong Ahafo Regional Lands Commission in dealing with land issues but intimated that the new commission should exceed the strides made by their predecessors.



“Mr. Chairman, permit me to congratulate the Chairman and members of the Bono Regional Lands Commission on their appointment to this esteemed public office. It is a call to serve the region and it is the expectation of my Ministry that you will put in your utmost best to ensure that the needed reforms in the land administration and management are executed. This will boost public confidence in the Lands Commission in particular and the land sector as a whole. I have no doubt that you will deliver on your mandate, he said.



“I wish to also acknowledge and commend the efforts of the previous Commission under the then Brong Ahafo Region for their hard work and dedication,” he added.



He counseled the Members to get acquainted with the mandate of the commission as it is important for them to coordinate with other key stakeholders to deal with land-related issues in the region.



“I charge you, therefore, to be abreast with all the relevant sections and the functions of the Commission, to enable you discharge your duties expeditiously. Mr. Chairman, the Bono Region has 12 administrative districts with Sunyani as the regional capital. The Ministry is not oblivious of the challenges faced by this region in the land sector.



“The activities of land guards, boundary disputes, unauthorized developments, illegal mining and encroachment on water ways, roads and other open spaces keep hindering the socioeconomic development of this region. There is also the indiscriminate sale of land without regard to approved planning schemes by agents claiming to be acting on the instruction of the Traditional Authorities.



“I implore the Commission to work hard and diligently to address these issues and ensure a harmonious relationship among all stakeholders in the land sector. My Ministry is ready and willing to support the Commission in the discharge of its mandates at all times,” he said.



The Director of the Regional Coordinating Council, who Spoke on behalf of the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene reserved special praise to the Deputy Minister and the entire Ministry for their commitment towards dealing with land related issues and also assured of the support of the Regional Coordinating Council.