Disband Free SHS secretariat – NAGRAT to government

General News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is urging the Ministry of Education to disband the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) secretariat.



According to NAGRAT, the political appointees at the Free SHS secretariat are extremely tampering with the placement of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates as part of the Computerised Senior Secondary School Placement System (CSSPS).



Mr Angel Carbonu, the president of the association, said he does not know the relevance of that secretariat.



“These are political appointees who continue to dabble in education,” he said.



He added that the secretariat has no relevance in the implementation of the Free SHS.



“I don’t know why they are still keeping the secretariat when it should be disbanded and put under the Ghana Education Service (GES) to manage the affairs of the Free SHS,” he said.



Mr Carbonu made this call while reacting to the delays in having the placement of students released.



He spoke on the mid-day news on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, February 14, 2024.



He accused the political appointees at the secretariat of playing a role in the corruption that saddled the placement of students last year.



He said some of the political appointees at the secretariat played key roles in the collection of money for placement.



The placement delay is occasioned by the story of the Fourth Estate.



He added that the story has shaken the foundation of certain authorities at the Ministry of Education.