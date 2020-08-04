General News of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Source: Brown GH

Disappointed Tweneboah Kodua SHS students destroy school properties over failed 'apor'

The students destroyed dining hall properties

Disappointed final year students of Tweneboah Koduah SHS have destroyed the school’s properties after being unable to write 2020 WASSCE Integrated Science Exams earlier today.



Prior to exams, the supposed Integrated Science examination questions leaked and went viral on various social media platforms.



As usual, lazy students relied on the leaked questions and stupidly forgot to stick to their books.



Many resulted in purchasing “apor” in order to pass their exams, but things didn’t go as planned as the ”apor” didn’t surface in this afternoon’s exam.



After they were unable to write the exams, they decided to destroy properties at the school’s dining hall.





