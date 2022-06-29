Director of Takoradi Port preaches environmental consciousness

Regional News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: Eye on Port

The Director of Port of Takoradi, Capt. Ebenezer Afadzi has advised shipping agents to deal with licensed or certified waste management companies to handle their waste in the Port.



According to him, GPHA has licensed certified waste management companies with the capacity to handle all types of waste in the marine environment, hence, the need to ensure proper waste management which is key to a healthy environment.



Speaking at an event to mark World Environmental Week celebration, Captain Afadzi urged all stakeholders to be mindful of the waste they dispose into the sea and on land.



“Do not pass your waste from your vessels to private individuals or people who do not have the means to dispose of them properly,” Capt. Afadzi cautioned the shipping agents.



The Harbour Master at the Port of Takoradi, Captain James Richmond Quayson said as an ISO Certified port, there is the need to collaborate with stakeholders to achieve the goals set and maintain the successes chalked over the years not to lose the Port’s certification.



The Port, as part of the week-long celebration embarked on a clean-up exercise at New Takoradi, the community which hosts the Port.



The week-long celebration ended with a tree planting activity at the New Takoradi Methodist primary school. The Tree planting was made possible through a collaboration with the Forestry Commission which provided the seedlings for the trees.



Capt. Ebenezer Afadzi, performed the symbolic first tree planting to commence the event. In all, over a hundred trees were planted on that day.