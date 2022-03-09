Director of Administration at Bawumia's office installed as chief of Kwahu-Apaaso

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Director of Administration at the office of the Vice President, Mr. James Keck Osei, has been installed as the chief of Kwahu-Apaaso, a resettlement community in the Kwahu South Municipality of the Eastern Region.



His stool name is Nana Osei Sono Gyimah III.



As part of his post-installation activities, Nana Gyimah III and his elders over the weekend, stormed Abetifi, the Adonten Division, and Abene, the seat of Kwahu land to pay homage to the Overlord of Kwahuman stool, to officially introduced himself as the new chief of Apaaso.



Nana in his acceptance speech promised to leverage its resources as it partnered with the government to provide social and economic amenities and sewerage systems and to also lobby for asphalt roads for the area.



Nana Gyimah II asked for the cooperation of all residents to ensure the holistic development of the community.



At Abene, he pledge to the Kwahumanhene to unite with his community, a gesture, which he said would open doors for developmental projects to uplift the image of the community to befitting standards.



On education, he revealed his plans were far advanced to seek scholarships to needy but brilliant students in the area.



He also promised to bring investors to his land to create employment for the youth.



He, therefore, entreated the citizens to help him to accomplish his dreams in peace and unity.



The Kwahumanhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II on his side charged the new chief to unite with his people to develop the area.