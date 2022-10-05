Directive to SIGA to probe audit report hollow – Apaak to Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The MP for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has described as unnecessary President Akufo-Addo’s directive to the Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) to probe the infractions captured in the 2021 Audit report.



President Akufo-Addo has charged SIGA together with the Auditor General to investigate the causes of the infractions and malfeasance captured in the 2021 Auditor General’s Report.



He further directed the entities to present a report within four weeks in order to decide on the way forward.



However, the Builsa South lawmaker argued the President directing the AG to fully apply the power to disallow and surcharge is crucial.



“The directive of the President is hollow, not necessary. The causes of the infractions are already stated in the Auditor General’s report, persons responsible identified and recommendations made.



“What then is the purpose of the directive given by the President? Probe infractions and those responsible to what end?” the Builsa South MP quizzed.



He continued “If it is about retrieving funds, the President should tell the Auditor General to apply his powers to disallow and surcharge without fear or favour.



“The President, like the 32 CSOs and well-meaning Ghanaians, should express revulsion at the reluctance of the Auditor General to apply the full powers granted his office to retrieve billions of unaccounted and embezzled public funds. He should urge the Auditor General to disallow and surcharge!” Mr. Apaak added.



Meanwhile, the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the country last month also demonstrated against the Auditor General for his unwillingness to apply these powers.