Direct public places of gathering to install metal detectors - Security Analyst tells Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Security analyst Adib Saani has asked President Akufo-Addo to issue an executive order for all public installations, such as malls, churches, and mosques to install metal detectors in their facilities.



His call comes after the National Security and some other institutions warned of a possible terrorist attack in the country.



He said such assertions are not far from the truth and as a country, we must stay prepared for any eventualities that may occur.



The National Security issued a statement last week cautioning churches of possible terrorist attacks following the similar activities of terrorist groups in neighbouring West African countries.



According to the National Security, measures have been instituted to forestall these attacks however, the churches must also be on alert.



The measures instituted include the installation of Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) in churches, as well as engaging the services of accredited private security agencies.



“In view of the growing threats of terrorism from the subregion and the expansionist drive of terrorist groups towards Coastal West African states, with a renewed modus operandi of targeting public gatherings including places of worship, it is imperative that precautional measures are taken by all stakeholders,” a statement issued by the National Security said.



Commenting on this, the security analyst stated that all malls in the country must install metal detectors adding "churches and mosques should also install metal detectors. It is not expensive. With just Ghc1,000, they can buy and install them in their facilities”.



Speaking Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he told host Kwabena Agyapong that ”the installation of the metal detectors is not the ultimate solution in ending terrorist attack, but it will add to the security we have”.