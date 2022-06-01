Diplomatic letter: You have no locus in international relations - Expert to IGP

General News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A governance and international relations expert has chastised the Inspector–General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akufo Dampare on his high-handed letter to the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson over her tweet on social media.



According to the international relations expert, the IGP has no locus in the circles of diplomacy to write to High Commissioner.



He said the IGP’s response to the two-sentence tweet of the High Commissioner has blown the matter out of proportion.



It has now become a topic being discussed on BBC among other international media platforms.



This is a matter that can best be handled through the backdoor, he maintained.



Prof Kwame Agyeinim Boateng of the Faculty of Law, Governance and International Relations at Kings University College rebuked the actions of the IGP speaking in an interview with Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman, sit-in host of Accra100.5M’s morning show, Ghana Yensom on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.



This is a matter that can best be handled by the state departments for that matter the Ministry of Foreign Affairs if the host(Ghana) feels peeved about the High Commissioner’s tweet on social media, he added.



Ghana as a nation can go further by reporting the conduct and matter to United Kingdom’s government if it feels bad about the behavior of the High Commissioner and not the issuance of such high-handed letters by a police head who has nothing to do with diplomacy.



The Police has no clear link with the diplomatic corps, he argued so why to issue such a letter to the High Commissioner.



"I have not seen this before in the diplomatic circles as an international relations practitioner," he said



Per the United Nations, perspective issues of human rights are everybody's concern adding that it is in line with this that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo tweeted about the inhumane death of Goerge Fylod in the United States of America.



He warned that other diplomats in the country are watching the treatment meted out to UK High Commissioner



He said if care was not taken it can lead to the block of some grants and loans from the country’s development partners.