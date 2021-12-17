Dimaensa wins Indigenous Caterer of the Year at Ghana Arts and Culture Awards

Regional News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: Patrick Sackey

Dimaensa Restaurant in Ghana has been honoured at this year’s Ghana Arts and Culture Awards as Indigenous Caterer of the Year, 2021.



Dimaensa Restaurant is nestled in the heart of Abelemkpe - Greater Accra Region.



The restaurant is the new haven of home-made Africa cuisine dining, with an African-themed food presentation and was officially launched on the 23rd of December 2018.



The awards was made to celebrate caterers who are championing nobel causes and setting remarkable paces across this continent.



Dimaensa Restaurant is owned by Ghanaian Actress & Entrepreneur Fanny Fay Akaminko. Actress Fanny has a passion for cooking with a remarkable host with an excellent work ethic and an eye for detail.



Dimaensa serves both local and continental dishes but they are famously known for their Fufu and Soup pot service and overall local earthenware food presentation.



Dimaensa is a defining champion in promoting Ghana’s rich culture after winning this year’s Ghana Arts and Culture Awards held at the Alisa Hotel, Ridge, Accra Ghana on the 20th November 2021.



Dimaensa having won a prize in recognition of quality food and services beat down Nyonyo, Bantama Avenue, Azmera

Ikes Cafe &Grill, Ayewamu By Jane.



The able management under whose efforts this big success was chalked include; Mr. Twumasi Godsent(Logistics Manager) , Mr. Patrick Darko( Transport Officer), Mr Kofi Fay Akaminko (General Manager), Mr. Daniel Oduro ( Operations Manager) and Mr. Atta Boakye (Public Relations Officer).