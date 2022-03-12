Dilapidated bridge at Apatrapa-Tanoso, a death trap for residents

Regional News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Residents of Apatrapa Tanoso in the Kwadaso Municipal in the Ashanti have bemoaned the structure state of a viaduct which has turned into a dilapidated death trap putting road users at great risk.



The bridge according to inhabitants links to Tanoso, Pokukrom, Housing, Nyankyerenease and neighboring communities in the municipality.



Several complaints have been lodged by road users to the appropriate quarters and authorities from the genesis of the bridge deterioration, unfortunately, there was nothing to write home about.



"But now that the bridge has collapsed and gotten to this stage, we are pleading with our authorities, MP, MCE and stakeholders to immediately attend to their concerns.



Inhabitants also emphasized that should their concerns continue to be left aloof, they will embark on any democratic and constitutional means to get their voices heard.



"Due to the current situation of the bridge, it has halted all vehicular movements and it has put we and our school and other children's lives in serious danger," residents expressed.



Some of the Taxi drivers who ply the route reiterated their concerns that they are seriously running at a loss because since they are unable to use the short route, most of their customers (passengers) trek to their various destinations Which is affecting their business adversely.



