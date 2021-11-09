Digitization will help reduce corruption, increase revenue generation - NPP Communicator

General News of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jamaludeen Abdullah, a member of the Communication Directorate of the New Patriotic Party has offered a justification of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s lecturer on government’s plans to digitalize the Ghanaian economy.



According to Jamaludeen Abdullah there is a link between digitization and its resulting effect on the economy and that claims there is no correlation between the two is untrue.



Speaking on UTV, Jamaludeen Abdullah said among things, the digitization drive being embarked on by government will help reduce the risk of corruption in the public sector.



He stated that digitizing the economy will lead to increase in revenue generation and also help government accrue funds to implements its policies.



“The world is moving towards a technology and Ghana cannot be left behind. The government has put in place measures to allow the country catch up and not be left behind. Development is a gradual process.



“No country can develop without a database of citizens and the database is the Ghana card. A certain party came to power for eight years and could not produce a single Ghana card. They were given eight years but did nothing. The Ghana card will go a long way to improve security in this country. The Ghana card strengthen the data base of this country.



“Again when you have a Ghana card, you don’t need visa to come to Ghana. It will help us move across without our visa. It will ensure free movement of Ghanaians. The digitization promotes convenience.



“Today, people can transact their businesses across the globe due to digitization. Today, one needs not to travel to Accra to apply for scholarship. Digitization also reduces the risk of corruption and increase revenue generation,” he said.



Addressing a gathering of students and the diplomatic community on the impact of the digitalization innovations on the economy on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Bawumia also highlighted some challenges inherited by the government



Dubbed ‘Bawumia Speaks’, the event held on the campus of the Ashesi University was themed ‘Transforming An Economy Through Digitalisation: The Ghana Story.’



“I will be speaking about our economy. Notwithstanding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on prices, government revenue and our debt levels, we have achieved so much over the last five years in areas such as: Creation of jobs: more than any government in the 4th Republic, reducing Inflation from 15% to near single digits, achieving the lowest exchange rate depreciation for any first term government in the 4th Republic, and most likely, the lowest exchange rate depreciation in 30 years by the end of the year, among others” he said on Tuesday November 2, 2021.



Bawumia declared further that the government has set up more companies than any government since Ghana gained freedom from the British in 1957.



“Stimulating industrialization from the ground up through One District One Factory. More factories have been set up than under any other government in the history of Ghana,” Dr Bawumia stated.



The Vice President also dismissed assertions that he has abandoned the economy to focus on digitalization. He explained that digitalization is part of measures that ensure that the economy is well-managed.