Digitalization will help Ghana combat corruption - Oppong-Nkrumah

General News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has stated Ghana will earn more revenue from digitalization drive than exporting cash crops.



“Oil and gas are finite resources and after exploitation, for years they will all get finished. Cocoa and other cash crops have been major pillars of in terms of foreign exchange and businesses in our economy but if there is no rain, no fertilizer and if farmers decide not to farm, there would be a different story altogether but with the digitization, it is going to open new economic avenues for what we are already doing”, he said.



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia presented at his fireside conversation at Ashesi University on the theme: ‘Transforming an Economy Through Digitalisation – The Ghana Story.’



Expatiating the government policy on Kumasi-based Hello FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the government spokesperson and lawmaker for Ofoase-Ayirebi is of a strong view that digitalizing Ghana’s economy will curb corruption in the country.



“The world has accepted its digitalization and we also have to come to terms with it. Let’s embrace it because it will also help check corruption in government institutions and also speed up work”, Hon. Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said.



Meanwhile, leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by its Communications Director Sammy Gyamfi, have questioned the government about the impact the proposed E-Pharmacy and other digitalized initiatives as revealed by Dr. Bawumia will have on the ordinary Ghanaian.