Digitalization not a substitute for economic development - Adongo tells Bawumia

Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of the finance committee of parliament and Member of Parliament(MP) for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has washed down the digitalization lecture of the vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



According to him, "Digitalization is not a substitute for economic development".



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that there are real economic issues that need to be attended to by this government rather than trying to cover up their abysmal performance with an economic digitalization talk.



"Now that Dr Bawumia is digitalizing everything, your favourite delicacy which is fufu will even be digitalized," he told programme host Kwame Nkrumah 'Tikese'.



"This whole National Identification Card also known as GhanaCard initiative is meant to enrich a private business. The promotion by the Vice President is more of a business decision than a national interest.



"The fact is whenever a Ghanaian uses the Ghana card, the private business owner is paid an amount of money," he added.



The Vice President in delivering a statement on the theme “TRANSFORMING AN ECONOMY THROUGH DIGITALIZATION- THE GHANA STORY” on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Ashesi University, Berekuso in the Eastern Region disclosed a number of benefits in using the Ghana Card.







