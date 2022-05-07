You are here: HomeNews2022 05 07Article 1532339

Politics of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Disclaimer

Source: gbcghanonline.com

Digitalization is good – Dr. Oduro Osae

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Eric Oduro-Osae, Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency Eric Oduro-Osae, Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency

The Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency, Dr. Eric Oduro-Osae, says the impact of the government’s digitalization effort is translating into economic benefits.

He explained that with time the system will no doubt improve the economic and social lives of Ghanaians.

Speaking to Cynthia Boateng, Dr.Oduro-Osae called for more education on the processes and systems for people to appreciate what is being done.

Dr. Oduro-Osae was reacting to remarks by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia that digitalization is gradually paying off at the National Internal Auditors Conference in Accra.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment