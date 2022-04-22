Digitalisation is the engine-block of Ghana's economy - Buaben Asamoa

Politics of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: Richard obeng bediako, Contributor

Director of Communications of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has cast an inspiring and insightful vision of how the government plans to use digitalization as a tool for economic transformation.



In an interview with Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Accra-based Original FM 91.9, He described digitalization as the engine block of an economy.



“We are building this new ‘system’ because it positions us to be globally competitive in the emerging digital revolution,” he said



Yaw Buaben Asamoa explained that in 2017 when the Akufo-Addo government assumed office, the ‘system’ held major challenges for digitalization of the economy. One of the key challenges was the absence of unique identification for citizens and residents. He further explained that poor identification made it possible and common for someone to be born in Ghana, to live and die in Ghana, without any form of identification. The lack of identification also made room for inefficiency and corruption in the delivery of public services.



Ghana card



Thus, the issuance of biometric national ID cards (The Ghanacard) became a priority for the government. Sadly, the previous Mills-Mahama and Mahama-Amissah-Arthur administrations shelved the Ghanacard project started by the Kufuor administration. This indicates a complete lack of appreciation for the significance of digitalization by leaders of the previous governments. He disclosed that, currently, 15.7 million people have been enrolled on the Ghanacard – with the rest of the population expected to be enrolled by 2022.



E-passport



Apart from establishing the identity of Ghanaians, the Ghanacard also doubles as an electronic passport (e-passport) that can be used to authenticate the identity of travelers.