Digitalisation has cut demand for sex from women for public services – Bawumia

General News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Mobile money interoperability has reduced sexual harassment and demand for sexual favours from women by public servants, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.



The flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party pointed out that women have benefited from financial inclusion through mobile money interoperability, and also the reduction in demand for sexual favours from women, in return for public service delivery, which he said has now been digitised, thus, reducing human contacts.



Dr Bawumia called for more effective policies that will ensure the inclusion of women and the harnessing of their talents, especially, as Ghana embraces the 4th Industrial Revolution.



Speaking at the Female CEOs Summit in Accra Wednesday morning, Dr. Bawumia stated that women are "naturally talented and enterprising", and play "indispensable roles" in national development, adding that empowering them will have a significant impact on the development of the country in many areas.



He, therefore, called for the implementation of policies, which will ensure the inclusion of women and also empower them to ensure an inclusive national development.



"The contribution of women in our national development, across all sectors, is massive. We have to include them more and Ghana will be the beneficiary as a country," Dr. Bawumia said.



Impact of Digitalisation on Inclusion and Women Empowerment



Addressing how the government has taken steps to ensure the empowerment and inclusion of women, Dr Bawumia highlighted how the government's digitalisation drive, which he has spearheaded, is positively impacting women's inclusion, in areas where they were hitherto excluded as well as women-led businesses.



"It is imperative that we recognise the indispensable role of women in driving innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth. The digital revolution has brought unprecedented opportunities for growth and advancement, and women have immensely benefited," he said.



"In Ghana, we have witnessed the power of technology to break down barriers, foster collaboration, and empower individuals from all walks of life."



"However, to truly harness the potential of the digital age, we must ensure that women have equal access to resources, opportunities, and support systems. In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, the role of women in leadership positions cannot be overstated," He said.



Dr. Bawumia stressed that digital initiatives which have been successfully implemented by the government, such as the national digital identity system, national identity systems, mobile money interoperability, delivery of medical supplies through drones and digitalisation of public services, are policies whose impacts have contributed significantly to including many women in areas they were previously excluded, and empowering them where they were less empowered.



"Until many of these interventions, many women were most affected in terms of exclusion. For instance, the high population of women who were previously excluded from being formally identified have now been included in national identity through the national identification system."



The Vice President also mentioned that maternal mortality has reduced due to the availability of drones, which deliver essential medical supplies in real time to remote areas during emergencies.



Impact of Women, and Women Leaders on National Development



Dr. Bawumia also acknowledged the starring roles women CEOs are playing in the business sector, stressing the need to harness their talents, especially as Ghana embraces the 4th Industrial Revolution.



"Women CEOs are not only driving innovation but also reshaping the very fabric of business in Ghana and beyond. As we stand at the precipice of a digital renaissance, it is imperative that we harness the collective power and ingenuity of female leaders to propel our nation forward," he said.



"Ghana, with its rich history and vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, is uniquely positioned to lead the digital transformation. By embracing technology and fostering a culture of inclusivity, we can unlock untapped potential and create opportunities for women to thrive in the digital economy."



"As leaders, we must challenge the status quo, break down barriers, and pave the way for the future generations of female entrepreneurs and innovators. We must champion diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of business, ensuring that every voice is heard, and every talent is recognized."



"The digital age offers boundless opportunities for those bold enough to seize them. Let us harness the power of technology to drive sustainable growth, empower communities, and build a brighter future for all."



"Today, I call upon all stakeholders – government, private sector, civil society, and academia to join hands in supporting our women-led businesses, promoting digital literacy, and fostering an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship."



As part of his stated vision to train one million youth in coding and IT, Dr Bawumia revealed that the exercise will be all-inclusive, with a special focus on training more women, who will play key roles in his government's quest to digitally transform Ghana.