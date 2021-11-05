Digitalisation: NDC clueless – Nana B

Politics of Friday, 5 November 2021

The National Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), has taken a swipe at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over their response to the government’s digitalization agenda spearheaded by Vice-president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Dr. Bawumia, on Wednesday, held a fireside conversation at Ashesi University to delineate an array of digital policies being implemented by the government to drastically reduce the inefficiencies and corruption in public services delivery; enhance domestic revenue mobilization; improve efficiency in the health sector; provide financial inclusion and a cash-lite economy among other things.



The NDC has been responding to the issues raised by Dr. Bawumia but their responses have drifted into personal attacks on the person of the Vice-president with some describing him as a liar.



In response, Nana B has cautioned the NDC in a statement to desist from exposing their “ignorance” on the subject matter.



“It’s quite shocking that the NDC has proven over time to be clueless and bankrupt in knowledge and understanding of digitization and digitalization could gather confidence to speak against the unprecedented digital infrastructure being built by this government to make life very simple and easy for Ghanaians,” Nana B said.



He added that “it’s trite knowledge that the NDC is incompetent in the field of digital technology”.



“In 2016 and 2020 elections, they couldn’t put up a system to collate their results — such a basic exercise that a first-year IT student could have done with such ease, the incompetent NDC couldn’t do it”.



The youth leader of the NPP has, thus, advised Ghanaians to be wary of the lies and fabrications of the NDC directed at discrediting government policies that have far-reaching benefits for the ordinary Ghanaian.



“This government has been people-centred and every single policy we have implemented has brought comfort to the citizenry. Today, Ghanaians can sit in the comfort of their homes to renew their NHIS, open bank account, and so on”.



“I entreat Ghanaians to support the government to deliver on its mandate,” Nana B said.