Digital Rights, Inclusion Forum 2022, held in Accra

Regional News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: Thomas Tetteh

The first in-country session of the Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum (DRIF) has been held in Accra, under the theme “Towards a digitally inclusive and rights-respecting Ghana.



The event which is the 9th edition was sponsored by Paradigm Initiative (PIN) partnered by Inclusive Tech Group and the Internet Society Ghana Chapter.



The forum created a platform for discussing key issues in the digital rights space; developing action plans for enhancing digital rights and inclusion in Ghana and increasing networks and collaborations on digital rights and inclusion.



Speaking at the forum, Miss Nnenna Paul-Ugochukwu the Chief Operating Officer at Paradigm Initiative noted that, DRIF is an important platform where conversations on digital policy in Africa are shaped, policy directions debated and partnerships forged for action.



She said COVID-19 has taught a lesson that the internet is not a luxury but a necessity.



Miss Nenna reiterated PIN’s commitment to ensure that rights enjoyed offline are equally enjoyed online by everyone.



Dr. Vincent Adzahlie-Mensah a panelist said the problems faced by the marginalised in the physical space have been directly transferred to the digital space creating hindrances for them.



He called for collective efforts to address the special needs of the marginalised and ensure their safety in the digital space.



Professor Kester Quist-Aphetsi, a global Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence expert and also Dean at the Ghana Communications Technology University advised users of the internet to come to terms with the fact that the internet does not guarantee privacy and that privacy issues will no longer have a place in the world of artificial intelligence where machines make decisions instead of humans.



Executive Director of Inclusive Tech Group, Dr. Millicent Agangiba said, as Ghana embarks on a digitalisation drive, it is important to ensure that no one is left behind.



She called for support to ensure the marginalised have access to digital tools and technologies with prerequisite ICT literacy to compete fairly in the digital society.



“We want Ghana to become a digital economy but while doing that, we should ensure that everybody is included, especially the marginalised; talk of people in the rural communities, talk of persons with disabilities who are mostly put in the poverty bracket. We have to envisage what is going to happen to them when we go fully digital”, she added.

.

Challenges relating to connectivity and access to information in Ghana such as the high cost of data, lack of stable electricity, and internet connectivity were also discussed.



Mr. Francis Amaning, the president of Internet Society Ghana indicated that Internet connectivity is crucial to harness the full benefit of digitalization.



With almost of the Ghanaian population lacking access to the internet, a good roadmap on digitalisation is required.



The forum intends to put together a comprehensive report that captures the gaps, boundaries, and direction as to what Ghana needs to do as a nation that respects the rights of all, including persons with disabilities and would be shared with relevant stakeholders and implementing bodies for action.



DRIF22, held at the Holiday Inn in Accra from April 25-26, 2022 gathered Ghana’s digital rights and digital inclusion community to interrogate ways to shape a digital rights-respecting country.