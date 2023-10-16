'Digital' Bawumia has failed in Akufo-Addo’s government – Ken Agyapong restates

General News of Monday, 16 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong has restated his stance that Vice President Moahamudu Bawumia has been a failure in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government with respect to economic leadership.



"Yes of course, (he has failed in Akufo-Addo’s government)," Agyapong stated in an interview on Correct FM in the Western Region over the weekend.



In explaining Bawumia’s failure, Agyapong cited the exchange rate slump from when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took over till date – a movement from around four cedis to 11.8 cedis currently.



He added: “rate of depreciation, what are we going to say? If he hasn’t failed why does he refer to himself as a mate,” he asked reference to Bawumia’s claims that he wants to be given Akufo-Addo’s seat to drive Ghana because he is currently serving as the mate (driver’s assistant).



Agyapong also weighed in on Bawumia’s increasing leverage on digitizing systems in this government: “when it comes to digital issues, you take credit, when things go south, you are a mate.



“I was expecting the way he spoke about the economy in 2016, he should be able to go round and address issues around the economy, yet he talks about digitalization,” Agyapong jabbed.



Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot of the NPP along with three other contenders including Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



The economy has been a topical issue in recent months following a downturn occasioned by galloping inflation, depreciating currency and general decline in the quality of life coupled with high cost of living.



The government has serially blamed the aftermath of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war before submitting to a US$3 billion IMF loan last year, if which US$600 million as tranche one has been credited to government account.







SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



On #SayItLoud, Etsey Atisu interviews Kwaku Kwarteng, who has been living with kidney failure for the past 8 years:



