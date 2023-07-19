Difficult for Alan to get 85% in Volta Region than get 95% – Efo Mawuli Ahiadzi in Hohoe

Politics of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A delegate of the NPP in the Hohoe constituency has declared that it seems more difficult for Alan to get 85% amongst delegates in the Volta region than to get 95%.



Speaking at the delegates Durbar in Hohoe this evening, Efo Mawuli who himself is a delegate, traces his root in the NPP back to the 90’s and recounted how the region has remained so faithful to Mr.Kyerematen towards his journey to lead the NPP as the flagbearer and subsequently as the President of the country.



He made it clear that even in those turbulent days that the system did not want to hear Alan’s name, delegates in the Volta region remained resolute for him and not today that he without any shred of doubt is the obvious choice of the NPP, that the region will turn its back at him.



Efo was of the view that it was very difficult for Alan to get 85% of the votes than 95% and suggested to the other aspirants to save their energy and resources for another day.



He reminded delegates to take Alan’s promise of paying party executives at the local level very serious as Alan was a man of his words that does not promise anyhow.



He recounted the constituency business ventures that Alan introduced in 2006 thereof and said he had no doubt that Alan will fulfill his promises should he be given the opportunity to lead the Npp.



Efo continued by reminding all Voltarians that the only candidate currently in Ghana whose vision could change the economic circumstances of the region is Alan. According to him, the region had enormous agricultural potential and his Great Transformational Plan which focuses on agriculture will be the defining moment for the region.



Efo admonished delegates from the other regions of the country to give Alan not less than 95% in the upcoming elections.