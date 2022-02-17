Did you meet with Akufo-Addo before calling on Mahama? - Titus Glover asks Clergymen

General News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, former Minister of Transport has suggested that the Charismatic and Pentecostal Council should have first held a discussion with President Akufo-Addo before calling on former President John Mahama.



A delegation from the Charismatic and Pentecostal Council met with Mahama at his office in Accra to discuss a wide range of issues regarding the economy.



The delegation headed by the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rt. Rev. Dr. Paul Boafo, met with Mr. Mahama to seek his views on ways to address pertinent matters of national interest.



According to a report on gbcghanaonline, after the three-hour closed-door meeting, National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, told the media they deliberated on national issues and the discussions are still ongoing ”to help save the economy from total collapse”.



MP for Ejumako-Enyan-Essiam, Cassiel Ato Forson, who was part of the meeting, hinted that matters related to the Cocoa Sector came up during the meeting, and it was revealed, that COCOBOD is unable to purchase beans for sale on the international commodities market though Parliament has approved money for that transaction.



However, the former Member of Parliament for Tema East contributing to a panel discussion on UTV's Adekye Nsroma programme, believes to discuss the country's economic issues, the first person to go to is the President.



"Did you meet with Akufo-Addo before going to see Mahama? Had they done that they would have known the true picture of everything happening as far as the economy is concerned," he said.



